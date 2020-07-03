All apartments in Fort Worth
6037 Clipper Lane

Location

6037 Clipper Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Parks at Boat Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Immaculate home in highly sought after Lake point Subdivision offers Open floor plan,Gorgeous laminate floor in Living room, Nice large kitchen & family area. This great, functional floor plan makes the most of every foot and includes 3 bedroom, and 2 baths along with an eat in kitchen and generous family room. Big master with walk in closet. Large backyard. Great neighborhood with community Pool with lazy river, parks, playgrounds, trails and a catch and release fishing lake to enjoy. Close to school, shopping,grocery,entertainment and Eagle Mountain Lake. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6037 Clipper Lane have any available units?
6037 Clipper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6037 Clipper Lane have?
Some of 6037 Clipper Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6037 Clipper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6037 Clipper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6037 Clipper Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6037 Clipper Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6037 Clipper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6037 Clipper Lane offers parking.
Does 6037 Clipper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6037 Clipper Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6037 Clipper Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6037 Clipper Lane has a pool.
Does 6037 Clipper Lane have accessible units?
No, 6037 Clipper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6037 Clipper Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6037 Clipper Lane has units with dishwashers.

