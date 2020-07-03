6037 Clipper Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool

Immaculate home in highly sought after Lake point Subdivision offers Open floor plan,Gorgeous laminate floor in Living room, Nice large kitchen & family area. This great, functional floor plan makes the most of every foot and includes 3 bedroom, and 2 baths along with an eat in kitchen and generous family room. Big master with walk in closet. Large backyard. Great neighborhood with community Pool with lazy river, parks, playgrounds, trails and a catch and release fishing lake to enjoy. Close to school, shopping,grocery,entertainment and Eagle Mountain Lake. Don't miss it!