Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated oven

Beautifully renovated three bedroom two bath home in desirable Wedgwood Addition! New roof just installed. Large open living and dining area. Gorgeous granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Separate utility room. The backyard is massive and has tons of potential. Home is conveniently located in the Hulen area near shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Don't wait!