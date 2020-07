Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

This property is GREAT for anyone looking for a great neighborhood!! Granite kitchen counters, spacious remodeled living room & dining area, updated fixtures. Perfect for entertaining, the home features an enclosed back patio, great for any night in Texas! Nice large trees, easy access to surrounding schools, shopping and highways. Look no further, this home has it all!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.