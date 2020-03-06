5909 Haven Lake Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

*FOR RENT* Your next rental home is this beautiful 1 story, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage 2011 built Lennar home in the coveted Valley Brook sub-division and Keller ISD. The home features open floor plan, tall ceiling, arched doorways, all new laminate flooring throughout the home, a fan in each bedroom and living room, covered patio, and good size backyard for your entertaining or playing needs. Spacious living room features lots of built-in shelves. Kitchen features granite counters, large cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Close proximity to schools, shopping, restaurants, and golf courses. Get it under lease agreement before the schools start. Don't miss this ready to go house. Won't last long!