5909 Haven Lake Way
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

5909 Haven Lake Way

5909 Haven Lake Way · No Longer Available
Location

5909 Haven Lake Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Valley Brook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*FOR RENT* Your next rental home is this beautiful 1 story, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage 2011 built Lennar home in the coveted Valley Brook sub-division and Keller ISD. The home features open floor plan, tall ceiling, arched doorways, all new laminate flooring throughout the home, a fan in each bedroom and living room, covered patio, and good size backyard for your entertaining or playing needs. Spacious living room features lots of built-in shelves. Kitchen features granite counters, large cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Close proximity to schools, shopping, restaurants, and golf courses. Get it under lease agreement before the schools start. Don't miss this ready to go house. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5909 Haven Lake Way have any available units?
5909 Haven Lake Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5909 Haven Lake Way have?
Some of 5909 Haven Lake Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5909 Haven Lake Way currently offering any rent specials?
5909 Haven Lake Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909 Haven Lake Way pet-friendly?
No, 5909 Haven Lake Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5909 Haven Lake Way offer parking?
Yes, 5909 Haven Lake Way offers parking.
Does 5909 Haven Lake Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5909 Haven Lake Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909 Haven Lake Way have a pool?
No, 5909 Haven Lake Way does not have a pool.
Does 5909 Haven Lake Way have accessible units?
No, 5909 Haven Lake Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5909 Haven Lake Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5909 Haven Lake Way has units with dishwashers.

