5833 Giddyup Lane

Amenities

pet friendly carport

Open concept 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car carport. Living, dining, kitchen, laundry & half bath downstairs, three bedrooms, 2 full baths on second floor. HOA maintains lawn. Owner may consider 1 small dog on a case by case basis with additional deposit. $1300 security deposit required. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.