5813 Fursman Avenue
Last updated October 3 2019 at 2:37 AM

5813 Fursman Avenue

5813 Fursman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5813 Fursman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Charming NEW construction close to Shady Oaks Country Club and the River District. Open concept with high ceilings and wall of windows in the living area and kitchen make this home bright and airy. Beautiful espresso wood flooring and modern fixtures throughout. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining with oversized island, exotic granite and SS appliances. Master bedroom en-suite has his and her sinks, soaking tub and extended stand up shower with HUGE walk in closet with built-in dressers. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Office has french doors and could be used as a 4th bedroom or flex space. Nice sized utility and mud room. Ample backyard space perfect for family and friend get-togethers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5813 Fursman Avenue have any available units?
5813 Fursman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5813 Fursman Avenue have?
Some of 5813 Fursman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5813 Fursman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5813 Fursman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5813 Fursman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5813 Fursman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5813 Fursman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5813 Fursman Avenue offers parking.
Does 5813 Fursman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5813 Fursman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5813 Fursman Avenue have a pool?
No, 5813 Fursman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5813 Fursman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5813 Fursman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5813 Fursman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5813 Fursman Avenue has units with dishwashers.

