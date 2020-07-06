5813 Fursman Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Charming NEW construction close to Shady Oaks Country Club and the River District. Open concept with high ceilings and wall of windows in the living area and kitchen make this home bright and airy. Beautiful espresso wood flooring and modern fixtures throughout. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining with oversized island, exotic granite and SS appliances. Master bedroom en-suite has his and her sinks, soaking tub and extended stand up shower with HUGE walk in closet with built-in dressers. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Office has french doors and could be used as a 4th bedroom or flex space. Nice sized utility and mud room. Ample backyard space perfect for family and friend get-togethers.