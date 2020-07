Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous one story with 4 bedrooms in Keller school. Dining by entry could be the living or office , Ceramic title through out entry, living , kitchen ,and dining areas. Kitchen with Granite counter top and breakfast bar open to living .Large master bedroom with separate shower and garden tub. very good size and private backyard with cover patio. Owner pay HOA, house is ready to move in!