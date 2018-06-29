5722 Ridgerock Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely beautiful newer duplex in the highly south after Overton South!! You will adore the open concept here! Gorgeous kitchen opening up to the living area perfect for entertaining! Huge breakfast bar with plenty of room for guests! Lovely dining area that can serve as an office if desired. Split Master suite has beautiful vanity, garden tub, separate shower and nice walk in closet. Stylish paint, decorative lighting, decorative fixtures and crown molding touches through out. Step outside to a wonderful yard with covered patio. You must see this stylish and spacious home close to tons of shopping, dining and entertainment. Refrigerator is included and as an added bonus, landlord maintains yard!