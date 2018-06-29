All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5722 Ridgerock Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5722 Ridgerock Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5722 Ridgerock Road

5722 Ridgerock Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Overton South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5722 Ridgerock Road, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely beautiful newer duplex in the highly south after Overton South!! You will adore the open concept here! Gorgeous kitchen opening up to the living area perfect for entertaining! Huge breakfast bar with plenty of room for guests! Lovely dining area that can serve as an office if desired. Split Master suite has beautiful vanity, garden tub, separate shower and nice walk in closet. Stylish paint, decorative lighting, decorative fixtures and crown molding touches through out. Step outside to a wonderful yard with covered patio. You must see this stylish and spacious home close to tons of shopping, dining and entertainment. Refrigerator is included and as an added bonus, landlord maintains yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5722 Ridgerock Road have any available units?
5722 Ridgerock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5722 Ridgerock Road have?
Some of 5722 Ridgerock Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5722 Ridgerock Road currently offering any rent specials?
5722 Ridgerock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5722 Ridgerock Road pet-friendly?
No, 5722 Ridgerock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5722 Ridgerock Road offer parking?
Yes, 5722 Ridgerock Road offers parking.
Does 5722 Ridgerock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5722 Ridgerock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5722 Ridgerock Road have a pool?
No, 5722 Ridgerock Road does not have a pool.
Does 5722 Ridgerock Road have accessible units?
No, 5722 Ridgerock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5722 Ridgerock Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5722 Ridgerock Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University