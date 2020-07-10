All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:35 AM

5717 BLACKMON Court

5717 Blackmon Court · No Longer Available
Location

5717 Blackmon Court, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Parkway Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2 story town home in Keller ISD. Open floor plan with nice sized kitchen and dining area downstairs. Lots of cabinets and counter space in kitchen. All bedrooms upstairs, split bedroom style with master suite in back and other 2 rooms and hall bath in front. Fenced in back yard with open patio. Ceiling fans throughout. New paint, new carpet. Ceramic tile floors in kitchen, utility, and bathrooms. 2 car garage with opener. TAR application $45 per adult, must make 3.5 times monthly rent and have good rental for last 5 years. No smoking, no housing vouchers. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5717 BLACKMON Court have any available units?
5717 BLACKMON Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5717 BLACKMON Court have?
Some of 5717 BLACKMON Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5717 BLACKMON Court currently offering any rent specials?
5717 BLACKMON Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5717 BLACKMON Court pet-friendly?
No, 5717 BLACKMON Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5717 BLACKMON Court offer parking?
Yes, 5717 BLACKMON Court offers parking.
Does 5717 BLACKMON Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5717 BLACKMON Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5717 BLACKMON Court have a pool?
No, 5717 BLACKMON Court does not have a pool.
Does 5717 BLACKMON Court have accessible units?
No, 5717 BLACKMON Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5717 BLACKMON Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5717 BLACKMON Court has units with dishwashers.

