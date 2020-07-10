5717 BLACKMON Court

Amenities

Nice 2 story town home in Keller ISD. Open floor plan with nice sized kitchen and dining area downstairs. Lots of cabinets and counter space in kitchen. All bedrooms upstairs, split bedroom style with master suite in back and other 2 rooms and hall bath in front. Fenced in back yard with open patio. Ceiling fans throughout. New paint, new carpet. Ceramic tile floors in kitchen, utility, and bathrooms. 2 car garage with opener. TAR application $45 per adult, must make 3.5 times monthly rent and have good rental for last 5 years. No smoking, no housing vouchers. NO PETS.