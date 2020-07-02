All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5705 Wheaton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5705 Wheaton Drive
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:30 PM

5705 Wheaton Drive

5705 Wheaton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5705 Wheaton Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous brick 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a large lot now available! Hard to find such a nicely updated home with a garage and fenced yard at this great price. The front living area leads into the kitchen and dining area. Generous sized master bedroom with attached full bath. Large covered porch in the back for enjoying the weather, cooking and hosting friends. Additional storage building and fenced area for garden or dog run in back yard. Enjoy living close to highway 20 and all the Hulen shopping, restaurants and more. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5705 Wheaton Drive have any available units?
5705 Wheaton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5705 Wheaton Drive have?
Some of 5705 Wheaton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5705 Wheaton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5705 Wheaton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705 Wheaton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5705 Wheaton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5705 Wheaton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5705 Wheaton Drive offers parking.
Does 5705 Wheaton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5705 Wheaton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705 Wheaton Drive have a pool?
No, 5705 Wheaton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5705 Wheaton Drive have accessible units?
No, 5705 Wheaton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5705 Wheaton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5705 Wheaton Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University