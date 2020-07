Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Duplex - ***SPRING SPECIAL!!! If a lease is signed by February 15 owner will offer $100 off two months' rent! Inquire for details!



All NEW appliances just added! Very spacious, nice and clean in Overton South. Large living room. Separate dining room, Gated driveway. Easy maintenance inside and out - yard care is included in rent. Easy access to I-20, Hulen Mall, Chisholm Trail Parkway and excellent restaurants. North Crowley schools.



(RLNE2599300)