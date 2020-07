Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Well kept home with kitchen appliances including refrigerator . Wood burning fire place, nice open floor plan, master bathroom has separate shower and tub. All closets are walk in, spacious utility room with pantry. Located near Tarrant County College , Lockheed Martin easy access to highway 280 No other house is behind the home.