5509 Sam Calloway Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Walk into this amazing home and you will immediately notice the original hardwood floors that flow throughout the home. A beautiful formal living area with tons of natural light greets you as you enter. You will transition to an oversized family that overlooks the backyard. The eat-in kitchen is filled with a pantry and walk-in storage area. At the end of the hall, there will be a nicely sized master bedroom with mirror wall and bathroom. Three are three additional bedrooms and a hall bathroom. A huge backyard with tons of shade will be great for entertaining. With easy access to major highways and JRB this won't last long.