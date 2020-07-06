All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:49 PM

5509 Sam Calloway Road

5509 Sam Calloway Road · No Longer Available
Location

5509 Sam Calloway Road, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk into this amazing home and you will immediately notice the original hardwood floors that flow throughout the home. A beautiful formal living area with tons of natural light greets you as you enter. You will transition to an oversized family that overlooks the backyard. The eat-in kitchen is filled with a pantry and walk-in storage area. At the end of the hall, there will be a nicely sized master bedroom with mirror wall and bathroom. Three are three additional bedrooms and a hall bathroom. A huge backyard with tons of shade will be great for entertaining. With easy access to major highways and JRB this won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5509 Sam Calloway Road have any available units?
5509 Sam Calloway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5509 Sam Calloway Road have?
Some of 5509 Sam Calloway Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5509 Sam Calloway Road currently offering any rent specials?
5509 Sam Calloway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5509 Sam Calloway Road pet-friendly?
No, 5509 Sam Calloway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5509 Sam Calloway Road offer parking?
Yes, 5509 Sam Calloway Road offers parking.
Does 5509 Sam Calloway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5509 Sam Calloway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5509 Sam Calloway Road have a pool?
No, 5509 Sam Calloway Road does not have a pool.
Does 5509 Sam Calloway Road have accessible units?
No, 5509 Sam Calloway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5509 Sam Calloway Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5509 Sam Calloway Road does not have units with dishwashers.

