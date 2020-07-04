5504 Venera Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Really nice, clean and extremely well maintained home in Villages or Marine Creek. Only one family has lived in the house since built in 2013; home ownership pride definitely shows here! House comes with furniture. Kitchen features rich wood color cabinets, all appliances including fridge. Spacious living room is located in the back of house, which provides a cozy ambiance. Bright dining room between kitchen and living area for convenience. Full size laundry room with newish washer and dryer machines.