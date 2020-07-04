All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5504 Venera Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5504 Venera Court
Last updated February 29 2020 at 7:57 AM

5504 Venera Court

5504 Venera Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5504 Venera Court, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Caballito del Mar

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Really nice, clean and extremely well maintained home in Villages or Marine Creek. Only one family has lived in the house since built in 2013; home ownership pride definitely shows here! House comes with furniture. Kitchen features rich wood color cabinets, all appliances including fridge. Spacious living room is located in the back of house, which provides a cozy ambiance. Bright dining room between kitchen and living area for convenience. Full size laundry room with newish washer and dryer machines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5504 Venera Court have any available units?
5504 Venera Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5504 Venera Court have?
Some of 5504 Venera Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5504 Venera Court currently offering any rent specials?
5504 Venera Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5504 Venera Court pet-friendly?
No, 5504 Venera Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5504 Venera Court offer parking?
Yes, 5504 Venera Court offers parking.
Does 5504 Venera Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5504 Venera Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5504 Venera Court have a pool?
No, 5504 Venera Court does not have a pool.
Does 5504 Venera Court have accessible units?
No, 5504 Venera Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5504 Venera Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5504 Venera Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University