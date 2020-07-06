5441 Volder Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

Move-In Ready 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath for Lease! 3 bedroom home located in the established and desirable Sunset Acres Addition. When it comes to size, the living area isn't the only spacious room inside of this 1,596sf charmer. The kitchen features new wood vinyl flooring and is furnished with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Nicely crafted garage conversion that can double as a laundry area and personal lounge or workspace. Ideal backyard for grilling, playing, or pets. Schedule a showing to view all that this home has to offer. At $1,395 in this area guarantees a speedy lease!