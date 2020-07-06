All apartments in Fort Worth
5441 Volder Drive

5441 Volder Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5441 Volder Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Move-In Ready 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath for Lease! 3 bedroom home located in the established and desirable Sunset Acres Addition. When it comes to size, the living area isn't the only spacious room inside of this 1,596sf charmer. The kitchen features new wood vinyl flooring and is furnished with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Nicely crafted garage conversion that can double as a laundry area and personal lounge or workspace. Ideal backyard for grilling, playing, or pets. Schedule a showing to view all that this home has to offer. At $1,395 in this area guarantees a speedy lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5441 Volder Drive have any available units?
5441 Volder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5441 Volder Drive have?
Some of 5441 Volder Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5441 Volder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5441 Volder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5441 Volder Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5441 Volder Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5441 Volder Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5441 Volder Drive offers parking.
Does 5441 Volder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5441 Volder Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5441 Volder Drive have a pool?
No, 5441 Volder Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5441 Volder Drive have accessible units?
No, 5441 Volder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5441 Volder Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5441 Volder Drive has units with dishwashers.

