5409 Diaz Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking key fob access new construction

Brand new one-story home in Chamberlain Arlington Heights neighborhood in the heart of Fort Worth! 1090 Sq Ft.; 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths; Spacious living area with open floor plan and 9’ ceilings; Front and back entry doors with keyless smart lock, low E insulated glass windows with screens, 30 in flat panel kitchen cabinets, granite countertops in kitchen, Honeywell Programmable Z-Wave Thermostat, 50-gallon electric water heater, marble countertops in all baths, vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, master bath, secondary baths, and utility room; Pet accepted case by case; Move-in ready. Great Neighborhood! Easy access to I-30 and Camp Bowie with fantastic restaurants and shopping. A definite MUST SEE!