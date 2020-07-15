All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5409 Diaz Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5409 Diaz Avenue
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

5409 Diaz Avenue

5409 Diaz Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5409 Diaz Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
key fob access
new construction
Brand new one-story home in Chamberlain Arlington Heights neighborhood in the heart of Fort Worth! 1090 Sq Ft.; 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths; Spacious living area with open floor plan and 9’ ceilings; Front and back entry doors with keyless smart lock, low E insulated glass windows with screens, 30 in flat panel kitchen cabinets, granite countertops in kitchen, Honeywell Programmable Z-Wave Thermostat, 50-gallon electric water heater, marble countertops in all baths, vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, master bath, secondary baths, and utility room; Pet accepted case by case; Move-in ready. Great Neighborhood! Easy access to I-30 and Camp Bowie with fantastic restaurants and shopping. A definite MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5409 Diaz Avenue have any available units?
5409 Diaz Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5409 Diaz Avenue have?
Some of 5409 Diaz Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5409 Diaz Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5409 Diaz Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 Diaz Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5409 Diaz Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5409 Diaz Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5409 Diaz Avenue offers parking.
Does 5409 Diaz Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5409 Diaz Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 Diaz Avenue have a pool?
No, 5409 Diaz Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5409 Diaz Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5409 Diaz Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 Diaz Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5409 Diaz Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Bottle House on Main
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University