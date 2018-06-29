5400 Westhaven Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION and BACKYARD! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has plenty of space and is updated throughout. Stained concrete floors and vinyl plank upstairs make it easy for pets and easy to clean. Huge backyard with 8 foot privacy fence gives you rare space in the city. Enjoy the large covered patio for entertaining guests. Shopping, groceries, freeways, restaurants all within minutes.

