5400 Westhaven Drive

Amenities
LOCATION and BACKYARD! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has plenty of space and is updated throughout. Stained concrete floors and vinyl plank upstairs make it easy for pets and easy to clean. Huge backyard with 8 foot privacy fence gives you rare space in the city. Enjoy the large covered patio for entertaining guests. Shopping, groceries, freeways, restaurants all within minutes.
LOCATION and BACKYARD! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has plenty of space and is updated throughout. Stained concrete floors and vinyl plank upstairs make it easy for pets and easy to clean. Huge backyard with 8 foot privacy fence gives you rare space in the city. Enjoy the large covered patio for entertaining guests. Shopping, groceries, freeways, restaurants all within minutes.