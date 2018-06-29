All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

5400 Westhaven Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION and BACKYARD! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has plenty of space and is updated throughout. Stained concrete floors and vinyl plank upstairs make it easy for pets and easy to clean. Huge backyard with 8 foot privacy fence gives you rare space in the city. Enjoy the large covered patio for entertaining guests. Shopping, groceries, freeways, restaurants all within minutes.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 Westhaven Drive have any available units?
5400 Westhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5400 Westhaven Drive have?
Some of 5400 Westhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 Westhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5400 Westhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 Westhaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5400 Westhaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5400 Westhaven Drive offer parking?
No, 5400 Westhaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5400 Westhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 Westhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 Westhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 5400 Westhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5400 Westhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 5400 Westhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 Westhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5400 Westhaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

