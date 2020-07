Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home. Newer HVAC, windows, roof, flooring, granite, open concept, new electric and much much more. Layout is functional for any tenant with Kitchen open to Living and dining area. Laminate flooring in main and tile in all wet areas. Granite throughout home and has a good size backyard. Home is minutes from downtown, shopping, highways and entertainment. Won't last long.