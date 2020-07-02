All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

5352 Wonder Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Square

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This duplex is a cozy 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath home. Has a fireplace and a carport. Fenced back yard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5352 Wonder Drive have any available units?
5352 Wonder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5352 Wonder Drive have?
Some of 5352 Wonder Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5352 Wonder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5352 Wonder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5352 Wonder Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5352 Wonder Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5352 Wonder Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5352 Wonder Drive offers parking.
Does 5352 Wonder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5352 Wonder Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5352 Wonder Drive have a pool?
No, 5352 Wonder Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5352 Wonder Drive have accessible units?
No, 5352 Wonder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5352 Wonder Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5352 Wonder Drive has units with dishwashers.

