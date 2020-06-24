5340 Westminster Court N

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

SIGNED LEASE! PENDING DEPOSIT & MOVE IN. FRESH PAINT & NEW FLOORS! FOUR bedrooms! AWESOME split bedroom layout w- master + 1 bedroom on 1 end & 2 bedrooms on the other end! NICE designer selections! Kitchen features granite, backsplash & new appliance package! BIG PRIVATE grass, treed, fenced yard w- wood deck & storage! LOCATION! Convenient to I-20, Hulen, Chisholm Trail, shops & downtown! 45 app fee per 18 yo & up adult. Managed by Reedy Creek Management Services. You can find us on line and vids on social media! Selection criteria posted- ask agent! OFFERING SHOWINGS honoring social distancing. Happy to show. Checkout FB video ad at Reedy Creek!