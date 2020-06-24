All apartments in Fort Worth
5340 Westminster Court N
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:36 AM

5340 Westminster Court N

5340 Westminster Court North · No Longer Available
Location

5340 Westminster Court North, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
SIGNED LEASE! PENDING DEPOSIT & MOVE IN. FRESH PAINT & NEW FLOORS! FOUR bedrooms! AWESOME split bedroom layout w- master + 1 bedroom on 1 end & 2 bedrooms on the other end! NICE designer selections! Kitchen features granite, backsplash & new appliance package! BIG PRIVATE grass, treed, fenced yard w- wood deck & storage! LOCATION! Convenient to I-20, Hulen, Chisholm Trail, shops & downtown! 45 app fee per 18 yo & up adult. Managed by Reedy Creek Management Services. You can find us on line and vids on social media! Selection criteria posted- ask agent! OFFERING SHOWINGS honoring social distancing. Happy to show. Checkout FB video ad at Reedy Creek!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5340 Westminster Court N have any available units?
5340 Westminster Court N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5340 Westminster Court N currently offering any rent specials?
5340 Westminster Court N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5340 Westminster Court N pet-friendly?
No, 5340 Westminster Court N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5340 Westminster Court N offer parking?
No, 5340 Westminster Court N does not offer parking.
Does 5340 Westminster Court N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5340 Westminster Court N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5340 Westminster Court N have a pool?
No, 5340 Westminster Court N does not have a pool.
Does 5340 Westminster Court N have accessible units?
No, 5340 Westminster Court N does not have accessible units.
Does 5340 Westminster Court N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5340 Westminster Court N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5340 Westminster Court N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5340 Westminster Court N does not have units with air conditioning.

