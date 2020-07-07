All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:14 PM

5327 Byers Ave 5327

5327 Byers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5327 Byers Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
West Beyer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Luxury Condo Home - Property Id: 164810

The pictures don't do this Beautiful condo in the desired Westworth Village justice. It's a MUST SEE! Second floor home Two Bedrooms, two bathrooms, open concept living and dining room, private covered large outdoor balcony with charcoal grill. Kitchen features gourmet appliances and tons of cabinet space. Brand New hardwood floors, New carpet, recessed lighting throughout. Covered parking, two exterior storage spaces, Lawn care is provided, tenant pays electric, gas, trash fee. Located near I-30 , downtown Fort Worth, Westover Hills, west 7th cultural district, shopping and dining. Condo is located in a 4 unit division with retired and working professionals, second floor/upstairs unit. Quite and private neighbors and neighborhood. Contact us today to schedule a tour! Tenant pays gas, electric. Water is paid.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164810p
Property Id 164810

(RLNE5195061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5327 Byers Ave 5327 have any available units?
5327 Byers Ave 5327 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5327 Byers Ave 5327 have?
Some of 5327 Byers Ave 5327's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5327 Byers Ave 5327 currently offering any rent specials?
5327 Byers Ave 5327 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5327 Byers Ave 5327 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5327 Byers Ave 5327 is pet friendly.
Does 5327 Byers Ave 5327 offer parking?
Yes, 5327 Byers Ave 5327 offers parking.
Does 5327 Byers Ave 5327 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5327 Byers Ave 5327 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5327 Byers Ave 5327 have a pool?
No, 5327 Byers Ave 5327 does not have a pool.
Does 5327 Byers Ave 5327 have accessible units?
No, 5327 Byers Ave 5327 does not have accessible units.
Does 5327 Byers Ave 5327 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5327 Byers Ave 5327 has units with dishwashers.

