5327 Byers Ave 5327

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Luxury Condo Home - Property Id: 164810



The pictures don't do this Beautiful condo in the desired Westworth Village justice. It's a MUST SEE! Second floor home Two Bedrooms, two bathrooms, open concept living and dining room, private covered large outdoor balcony with charcoal grill. Kitchen features gourmet appliances and tons of cabinet space. Brand New hardwood floors, New carpet, recessed lighting throughout. Covered parking, two exterior storage spaces, Lawn care is provided, tenant pays electric, gas, trash fee. Located near I-30 , downtown Fort Worth, Westover Hills, west 7th cultural district, shopping and dining. Condo is located in a 4 unit division with retired and working professionals, second floor/upstairs unit. Quite and private neighbors and neighborhood. Contact us today to schedule a tour! Tenant pays gas, electric. Water is paid.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164810p

Property Id 164810



(RLNE5195061)