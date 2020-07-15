All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5320 Fernander Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5320 Fernander Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

5320 Fernander Drive

5320 Fernander Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5320 Fernander Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Como

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
key fob access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
new construction
FIRST MONTHS RENT FREE! 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car; Brick; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, master bath, secondary baths, and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; marble countertops in all baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5320 Fernander Drive have any available units?
5320 Fernander Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5320 Fernander Drive have?
Some of 5320 Fernander Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5320 Fernander Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5320 Fernander Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320 Fernander Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5320 Fernander Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5320 Fernander Drive offer parking?
No, 5320 Fernander Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5320 Fernander Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5320 Fernander Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320 Fernander Drive have a pool?
No, 5320 Fernander Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5320 Fernander Drive have accessible units?
No, 5320 Fernander Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5320 Fernander Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5320 Fernander Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University