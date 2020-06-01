All apartments in Fort Worth
5313 Archer Drive

Location

5313 Archer Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/593231
Fantastic 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with easy access to highways, entertainment, restaurants and shopping in North Forth Worth. Home features a wood burning fireplace, covered back patio, radiant barrier in attic, no carpet, flex 4th bedroom or study option and so much more! Keller Independent School District.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5313 Archer Drive have any available units?
5313 Archer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5313 Archer Drive have?
Some of 5313 Archer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5313 Archer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5313 Archer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 Archer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5313 Archer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5313 Archer Drive offer parking?
No, 5313 Archer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5313 Archer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5313 Archer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 Archer Drive have a pool?
No, 5313 Archer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5313 Archer Drive have accessible units?
No, 5313 Archer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 Archer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5313 Archer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

