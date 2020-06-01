5313 Archer Drive

Amenities

Fantastic 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with easy access to highways, entertainment, restaurants and shopping in North Forth Worth. Home features a wood burning fireplace, covered back patio, radiant barrier in attic, no carpet, flex 4th bedroom or study option and so much more! Keller Independent School District.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.