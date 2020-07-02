5309 Smokey Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Fabulous floor plan! Ready for immediate move-in. Floor plan features the master bedroom and a secondary bedroom on first floor and two bedrooms on the second floor. Beautiful living and kitchen areas. High ceilings. Bright and open. Formal dining room can be used as an office. Large game room also features a study area with built-in desk. Good size covered patio and yard. Located right off the Chisholm Trail. Short distance to the Shops at Clear Fork, downtown and much more. Pets approved on a case by case bases.