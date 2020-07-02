All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

5309 Smokey Ridge Drive

5309 Smokey Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5309 Smokey Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Ridgeview Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Fabulous floor plan! Ready for immediate move-in. Floor plan features the master bedroom and a secondary bedroom on first floor and two bedrooms on the second floor. Beautiful living and kitchen areas. High ceilings. Bright and open. Formal dining room can be used as an office. Large game room also features a study area with built-in desk. Good size covered patio and yard. Located right off the Chisholm Trail. Short distance to the Shops at Clear Fork, downtown and much more. Pets approved on a case by case bases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 Smokey Ridge Drive have any available units?
5309 Smokey Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5309 Smokey Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5309 Smokey Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5309 Smokey Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5309 Smokey Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 Smokey Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5309 Smokey Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5309 Smokey Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 5309 Smokey Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5309 Smokey Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 Smokey Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 Smokey Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5309 Smokey Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5309 Smokey Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5309 Smokey Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 Smokey Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5309 Smokey Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

