5301 Rye Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Newer home on an amazing corner lot in an amazing neighborhood!4BR 2BA w an office or second living room,this home has an awesome entry with space to spare!Nice architectural features throughout with a front porch for relaxing in the evenings,rounded arches and tall ceilings.Tile and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout main living areas. Newer carpet in secondary bedrooms.TONS of cabinets in the spacious kitchen,light and bright with granite counters.Dual sinks in master bathroom,jetted tub,separate shower and water closet.Covered patio out back with fenced back yard and grass!Literally 2 seconds down the street from the community pool. Walk to playground and lots of trails!Great area with shopping nearby!