5301 Rye Drive
Last updated December 7 2019 at 5:13 AM

5301 Rye Drive

5301 Rye Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5301 Rye Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Twin Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Newer home on an amazing corner lot in an amazing neighborhood!4BR 2BA w an office or second living room,this home has an awesome entry with space to spare!Nice architectural features throughout with a front porch for relaxing in the evenings,rounded arches and tall ceilings.Tile and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout main living areas. Newer carpet in secondary bedrooms.TONS of cabinets in the spacious kitchen,light and bright with granite counters.Dual sinks in master bathroom,jetted tub,separate shower and water closet.Covered patio out back with fenced back yard and grass!Literally 2 seconds down the street from the community pool. Walk to playground and lots of trails!Great area with shopping nearby!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 Rye Drive have any available units?
5301 Rye Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 Rye Drive have?
Some of 5301 Rye Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 Rye Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5301 Rye Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 Rye Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5301 Rye Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5301 Rye Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5301 Rye Drive offers parking.
Does 5301 Rye Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 Rye Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 Rye Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5301 Rye Drive has a pool.
Does 5301 Rye Drive have accessible units?
No, 5301 Rye Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 Rye Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5301 Rye Drive has units with dishwashers.

