Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5253 Agave Way

5253 Agave Way · No Longer Available
Location

5253 Agave Way, Fort Worth, TX 76126
Skyline Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Located in Skyline Ranch, this 4 bedroom home features new (2018) wood-look tile throughout majority of the home as well as new (2018) interior paint - all walls and trim - in entire home. Kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances and opens to family room with corner fireplace and high ceilings. Large master with sitting area. Master bath is spacious with separate sinks, a vanity, jetted garden tub and separate shower. Community park, playground and walking trails nearby!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5253 Agave Way have any available units?
5253 Agave Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5253 Agave Way have?
Some of 5253 Agave Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5253 Agave Way currently offering any rent specials?
5253 Agave Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5253 Agave Way pet-friendly?
No, 5253 Agave Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5253 Agave Way offer parking?
Yes, 5253 Agave Way offers parking.
Does 5253 Agave Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5253 Agave Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5253 Agave Way have a pool?
No, 5253 Agave Way does not have a pool.
Does 5253 Agave Way have accessible units?
No, 5253 Agave Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5253 Agave Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5253 Agave Way has units with dishwashers.

