5253 Agave Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Located in Skyline Ranch, this 4 bedroom home features new (2018) wood-look tile throughout majority of the home as well as new (2018) interior paint - all walls and trim - in entire home. Kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances and opens to family room with corner fireplace and high ceilings. Large master with sitting area. Master bath is spacious with separate sinks, a vanity, jetted garden tub and separate shower. Community park, playground and walking trails nearby!