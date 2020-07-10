Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking garage

**Located In Marine Creek Estates** 3/2 Updated Single Family Home-- Near Tarrant County College--Landscaped Yard - Coming SOON~ Apply Today~



Great Fort Worth Location!!! Beautiful 3/2 Featuring: Landscaped Front Yard, Master Bedroom w/ Large Walk- In Closet, Spacious Master Bath w/ Separate Walk- In Shower, Open Living Room w/ Ceiling Fan & Wood Burning Fire Place. All Bedrooms Include Ceiling Fans& Spacious Closets, 2 Car Garage & Covered Patio w/ Wood Fenced Back Yard



5225 New Castle Lane

Fort Worth, TX 76135



BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME FEATURING:

1,590 Sq.Ft. (+/-)

3 Bedroom

2 Bathroom

Ceiling Fans

Spacious Living Room

Wood Burning Fire Place

2 CAR GARAGE W/ REMOTE

Large Master Bedroom

Separate Walk-In Shower

Large Master Walk-In Closet

Laundry Room

Carpet & Wood Laminate Flooring

INCLUDES DISHWASHER

INCLUDES MICROWAVE

INCLUDES STOVE W/ OVEN

INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR

BACK PATIO

PRIVATE FENCED YARD



PERFECT FT.WORTH LOCATION

MINUTES FROM DOWN TOWN FT.WORTH & LAKE WORTH

NEAR TARRANT COUNTY COLLEGE

NEAR LOCKHEED MARTIN

EASY ACCESS TO BOAT CLUB RD & I20



