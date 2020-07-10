All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

5225 New Castle Lane

5225 Newcastle Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5225 Newcastle Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**Located In Marine Creek Estates** 3/2 Updated Single Family Home-- Near Tarrant County College--Landscaped Yard - Coming SOON~ Apply Today~

Great Fort Worth Location!!! Beautiful 3/2 Featuring: Landscaped Front Yard, Master Bedroom w/ Large Walk- In Closet, Spacious Master Bath w/ Separate Walk- In Shower, Open Living Room w/ Ceiling Fan & Wood Burning Fire Place. All Bedrooms Include Ceiling Fans& Spacious Closets, 2 Car Garage & Covered Patio w/ Wood Fenced Back Yard




5225 New Castle Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76135

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME FEATURING:
1,590 Sq.Ft. (+/-)
3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Ceiling Fans
Spacious Living Room
Wood Burning Fire Place
2 CAR GARAGE W/ REMOTE
Large Master Bedroom
Separate Walk-In Shower
Large Master Walk-In Closet
Laundry Room
Carpet & Wood Laminate Flooring
INCLUDES DISHWASHER
INCLUDES MICROWAVE
INCLUDES STOVE W/ OVEN
INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR
BACK PATIO
PRIVATE FENCED YARD

PERFECT FT.WORTH LOCATION
MINUTES FROM DOWN TOWN FT.WORTH & LAKE WORTH
NEAR TARRANT COUNTY COLLEGE
NEAR LOCKHEED MARTIN
EASY ACCESS TO BOAT CLUB RD & I20

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"










Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 New Castle Lane have any available units?
5225 New Castle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5225 New Castle Lane have?
Some of 5225 New Castle Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 New Castle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5225 New Castle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 New Castle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5225 New Castle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5225 New Castle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5225 New Castle Lane offers parking.
Does 5225 New Castle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5225 New Castle Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 New Castle Lane have a pool?
No, 5225 New Castle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5225 New Castle Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 5225 New Castle Lane has accessible units.
Does 5225 New Castle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5225 New Castle Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
