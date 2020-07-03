All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 18 2020

5225 Malibu Street

5225 Malibu Street · No Longer Available
Location

5225 Malibu Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property available 3-12-20. Beautiful 3-2-2 in Ft. Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Gorgeous hardwood floors, open concept, large 18x15 family room with woodburning stone fireplace, bright spacious dining area, fantastic kitchen with wrap around breakfast bar, built-in microwave, pantry and ample storage. Huge 17x14 master suite has two walk-in closets and private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Nice sized secondaries, neutral colors, great backyard, covered patio and more near schools, shopping and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 Malibu Street have any available units?
5225 Malibu Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5225 Malibu Street have?
Some of 5225 Malibu Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 Malibu Street currently offering any rent specials?
5225 Malibu Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 Malibu Street pet-friendly?
No, 5225 Malibu Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5225 Malibu Street offer parking?
Yes, 5225 Malibu Street offers parking.
Does 5225 Malibu Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5225 Malibu Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 Malibu Street have a pool?
No, 5225 Malibu Street does not have a pool.
Does 5225 Malibu Street have accessible units?
No, 5225 Malibu Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 Malibu Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5225 Malibu Street has units with dishwashers.

