5225 Malibu Street

Property available 3-12-20. Beautiful 3-2-2 in Ft. Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Gorgeous hardwood floors, open concept, large 18x15 family room with woodburning stone fireplace, bright spacious dining area, fantastic kitchen with wrap around breakfast bar, built-in microwave, pantry and ample storage. Huge 17x14 master suite has two walk-in closets and private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Nice sized secondaries, neutral colors, great backyard, covered patio and more near schools, shopping and restaurants!