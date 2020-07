Amenities

Nice mid-century modern home in Eastern Hills. Corner lot that is beautifully landscaped and ready for new tenant. Remodeled living with 2 walls of windows for abundant light and unique fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters. 1 bath updated with waterfall faucets and double vanity sink. 2nd living could be great space for home office, dining or second living. Has Vivent Security System.