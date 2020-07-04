5144 Senator Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Charming one story home with fresh paint and carpet. This lovely home has two living and 2 dining areas with a split bedroom arrangement and private master bath. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space is open to family room with cozy fireplace. Located within Keller ISD and shopping in the Alliance area.