5144 Senator Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Tarrant Park Vista
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Charming one story home with fresh paint and carpet. This lovely home has two living and 2 dining areas with a split bedroom arrangement and private master bath. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space is open to family room with cozy fireplace. Located within Keller ISD and shopping in the Alliance area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5144 Senator Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
What amenities does 5144 Senator Drive have?
Is 5144 Senator Drive currently offering any rent specials?
