Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:49 AM

5144 Senator Drive

5144 Senator Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5144 Senator Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Tarrant Park Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Charming one story home with fresh paint and carpet. This lovely home has two living and 2 dining areas with a split bedroom arrangement and private master bath. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space is open to family room with cozy fireplace. Located within Keller ISD and shopping in the Alliance area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5144 Senator Drive have any available units?
5144 Senator Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5144 Senator Drive have?
Some of 5144 Senator Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5144 Senator Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5144 Senator Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5144 Senator Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5144 Senator Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5144 Senator Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5144 Senator Drive offers parking.
Does 5144 Senator Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5144 Senator Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5144 Senator Drive have a pool?
No, 5144 Senator Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5144 Senator Drive have accessible units?
No, 5144 Senator Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5144 Senator Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5144 Senator Drive has units with dishwashers.

