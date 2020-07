Amenities

Spacious, Remodeled Duplex Unit Near Hulen Mall - Very spacious, nice and clean 2 bed 2 bath home in Overton South! New flooring and paint throughout! Large living and dinning room with fireplace welcomes you as you walk in the home. Easy maintenance inside and out - yard care is included in rent. Easy access to I-20, Hulen Mall, Chisholm Trail Parkway and excellent restaurants. North Crowley schools.



