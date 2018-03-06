5124 Windstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Room to S P R E A D out! Just like new. 6 bedroom 4 bath home where kids attend Keller ISD. Modern feel and upgrades thruout on corner lot. 3 Car Garage. Incredible floorplan includes formal dining area, family room, game room, media room. Over-sized home office has sliding barn door with wall of built in shelving. 2nd bedroom downstairs with direct full bathroom entry. Open kitchen design with farmhouse sink, subway tile back splash, SS appliances, double oven, butlers pantry, gas cook top, huge center island with breakfast bar. Master Bath has a jetted tub, lovely shower, dual sinks. Media room has 2 tiers and is wired for 7.1. Wood tiled flooring throughout downstairs. Great yard with over-sized patio.