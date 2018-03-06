All apartments in Fort Worth
5124 Windstone Drive

5124 Windstone Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5124 Windstone Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Room to S P R E A D out! Just like new. 6 bedroom 4 bath home where kids attend Keller ISD. Modern feel and upgrades thruout on corner lot. 3 Car Garage. Incredible floorplan includes formal dining area, family room, game room, media room. Over-sized home office has sliding barn door with wall of built in shelving. 2nd bedroom downstairs with direct full bathroom entry. Open kitchen design with farmhouse sink, subway tile back splash, SS appliances, double oven, butlers pantry, gas cook top, huge center island with breakfast bar. Master Bath has a jetted tub, lovely shower, dual sinks. Media room has 2 tiers and is wired for 7.1. Wood tiled flooring throughout downstairs. Great yard with over-sized patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 Windstone Drive have any available units?
5124 Windstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5124 Windstone Drive have?
Some of 5124 Windstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 Windstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5124 Windstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 Windstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5124 Windstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5124 Windstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5124 Windstone Drive offers parking.
Does 5124 Windstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5124 Windstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 Windstone Drive have a pool?
No, 5124 Windstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5124 Windstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 5124 Windstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 Windstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5124 Windstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

