5013 Odeum Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Come see this charming Cape Cod style home on a quiet cul-de-sac with a private lake pond and walking paths. 4 bedroom, 2 baths in sought after Heritage addition. Open concept with eat in kitchen with island. Nice family room with built in speakers. Cast stone fire place with gas fire logs. Brand New carpeting in all 4 bedrooms. Check out the large covered back patio fit for family gatherings, parties or just enjoying a quiet, relaxing time in the spacious backyard. Also, a community park and club house nearby for residents' use. Kitchen fridge stays