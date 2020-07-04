All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5013 Odeum Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5013 Odeum Court
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:08 AM

5013 Odeum Court

5013 Odeum Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5013 Odeum Court, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Come see this charming Cape Cod style home on a quiet cul-de-sac with a private lake pond and walking paths. 4 bedroom, 2 baths in sought after Heritage addition. Open concept with eat in kitchen with island. Nice family room with built in speakers. Cast stone fire place with gas fire logs. Brand New carpeting in all 4 bedrooms. Check out the large covered back patio fit for family gatherings, parties or just enjoying a quiet, relaxing time in the spacious backyard. Also, a community park and club house nearby for residents' use. Kitchen fridge stays

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5013 Odeum Court have any available units?
5013 Odeum Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5013 Odeum Court have?
Some of 5013 Odeum Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5013 Odeum Court currently offering any rent specials?
5013 Odeum Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 Odeum Court pet-friendly?
No, 5013 Odeum Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5013 Odeum Court offer parking?
Yes, 5013 Odeum Court offers parking.
Does 5013 Odeum Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5013 Odeum Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 Odeum Court have a pool?
No, 5013 Odeum Court does not have a pool.
Does 5013 Odeum Court have accessible units?
No, 5013 Odeum Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5013 Odeum Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5013 Odeum Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University