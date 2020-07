Amenities

garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large one story 4 bedroom home on quiet cul-de-sac., in Keller ISD. Great open flow with 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, & custom interior colors. Bright kitchen with built-in microwave, and breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to breakfast area and family room New flooring through out installed May 2019. Access to community pool. NO PETS ALLOWED! Applicant to verify all information.