Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4866 Dunlap Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:00 AM
4866 Dunlap Drive
4866 Dunlap Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4866 Dunlap Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Glencrest Civic League
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
The heir to this home is offering it for lease to someone who will love it and care for it as much as the owner did. Very well kept home will be a great home for you.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4866 Dunlap Drive have any available units?
4866 Dunlap Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4866 Dunlap Drive have?
Some of 4866 Dunlap Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4866 Dunlap Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4866 Dunlap Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4866 Dunlap Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4866 Dunlap Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4866 Dunlap Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4866 Dunlap Drive offers parking.
Does 4866 Dunlap Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4866 Dunlap Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4866 Dunlap Drive have a pool?
No, 4866 Dunlap Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4866 Dunlap Drive have accessible units?
No, 4866 Dunlap Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4866 Dunlap Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4866 Dunlap Drive has units with dishwashers.
