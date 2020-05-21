4820 Eddleman Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Executive home. Great for entertaining inside and out. It has so many bells & whistles! Over 3000 sq.ft of nice large rooms & great closets. The most incredible part of the home is the backyard. There is a gorgeous pool with a diving board & tube slide and waterfalls on the lower level with out door kitchen. The large tree shaded yard is on upper level and offers lots of room for playing. Besides the slide there is an extra set of steps where you could jump into the pool through the waterfall. Now for the best, there is a full outdoor kitchen area that has a gas grill, refrigerator & it's covered. This place is absolutely gorgeous !Add to all this the yard and pool maintenance is paid