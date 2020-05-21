All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 18 2019 at 5:55 PM

4820 Eddleman Drive

4820 Eddleman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4820 Eddleman Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Executive home. Great for entertaining inside and out. It has so many bells & whistles! Over 3000 sq.ft of nice large rooms & great closets. The most incredible part of the home is the backyard. There is a gorgeous pool with a diving board & tube slide and waterfalls on the lower level with out door kitchen. The large tree shaded yard is on upper level and offers lots of room for playing. Besides the slide there is an extra set of steps where you could jump into the pool through the waterfall. Now for the best, there is a full outdoor kitchen area that has a gas grill, refrigerator & it's covered. This place is absolutely gorgeous !Add to all this the yard and pool maintenance is paid

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 Eddleman Drive have any available units?
4820 Eddleman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4820 Eddleman Drive have?
Some of 4820 Eddleman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 Eddleman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4820 Eddleman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 Eddleman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4820 Eddleman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4820 Eddleman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4820 Eddleman Drive offers parking.
Does 4820 Eddleman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4820 Eddleman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 Eddleman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4820 Eddleman Drive has a pool.
Does 4820 Eddleman Drive have accessible units?
No, 4820 Eddleman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 Eddleman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 Eddleman Drive has units with dishwashers.

