Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful one-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that features an open floorplan, split bedrooms, vaulted ceilings and crown molding, corner fireplace with gas logs, and tall ceilings. Kitchen offers granite counters, island, gas cook top & open to the family room. Backyard has plenty of grass area & extended patio for relaxing. Walking distance to schools in Keller-ISD and close to highways and shopping areas.