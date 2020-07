Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Available for move-in 4-15-19! A true charmer, located in Candleridge Addition. This 3 bed, 2 bath home has an open floor plan with the design for comfort. An abundance of kitchen cabinet space, stone countertops and serving bar. Entertain your family and guest in the backyard, with large open concrete patio. Claim this today! Home will not be available for long!! Schedule your showing today!!