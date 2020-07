Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

1-story 4 BR + Study w brick and stone elevation and covered patio with KELLER ISD!. ENERGY STAR home designed to save energy and lower utility bills. Attractive features include open floor plan, large family area with wood burning fireplace, granite counter tops, 2 inch blinds, and ceramic tile in wet areas, Stainless Steel appliances and more! Close to schools. Great neighborhood offers community pool, playground and more.

Landlord pays HOA. Hurry and Don't Miss it!