4709 Jasmine Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Super cute one story house with high ceiling. The light flooded home features open floor plan. Kitchen has recently been updated with new counter top and appliances. Beautiful laminate flooring all over the house. All windows are upgraded to double pane windows. The fully fenced backyard is great for entertaining and there is space to park two cars on gated driveway. The Master has cathedral ceilings and a walk in closet. Short distance to Silver Sage Park. Credit at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent