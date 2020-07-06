All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:36 AM

4709 Jasmine Drive

4709 Jasmine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4709 Jasmine Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Super cute one story house with high ceiling. The light flooded home features open floor plan. Kitchen has recently been updated with new counter top and appliances. Beautiful laminate flooring all over the house. All windows are upgraded to double pane windows. The fully fenced backyard is great for entertaining and there is space to park two cars on gated driveway. The Master has cathedral ceilings and a walk in closet. Short distance to Silver Sage Park. Credit at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 Jasmine Drive have any available units?
4709 Jasmine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4709 Jasmine Drive have?
Some of 4709 Jasmine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4709 Jasmine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4709 Jasmine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 Jasmine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4709 Jasmine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4709 Jasmine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4709 Jasmine Drive offers parking.
Does 4709 Jasmine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 Jasmine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 Jasmine Drive have a pool?
No, 4709 Jasmine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4709 Jasmine Drive have accessible units?
No, 4709 Jasmine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 Jasmine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4709 Jasmine Drive has units with dishwashers.

