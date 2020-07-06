4702 COLLINWOOD

Amenities

NO PETS no matter how small or cute. CUTE ARLINGTON HEIGHTS COTTAGE, Hardwood floors. CENTRAL HEAT & AIR. Shower was just redone last year. New counters and new tile floor installed in kitchen last year.. New counters and towel racks installed in bathroom. last year. Pictures posted are of another unit. Floor plans are the same.. Same floorplan furnished $2200 a month with minimum lease 31 days. ONLY the furnished unit at $2200 a month Includes cable, electric, water and gas if needed at the monthly rent price of $2200 a month.