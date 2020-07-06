All apartments in Fort Worth
4702 COLLINWOOD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4702 COLLINWOOD

4702 Collinwood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4702 Collinwood Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
NO PETS no matter how small or cute. CUTE ARLINGTON HEIGHTS COTTAGE, Hardwood floors. CENTRAL HEAT & AIR. Shower was just redone last year. New counters and new tile floor installed in kitchen last year.. New counters and towel racks installed in bathroom. last year. Pictures posted are of another unit. Floor plans are the same.. Same floorplan furnished $2200 a month with minimum lease 31 days. ONLY the furnished unit at $2200 a month Includes cable, electric, water and gas if needed at the monthly rent price of $2200 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

