4648 Birchbend Lane

Recently updated 3 bedroom/2 bath home for rent - Recently updated home with spacious living room and cozy fire place in a well established neighborhood. Updated flooring and paint throughout. No carpet , kitchen and bathrooms tile, living, hall and bedrooms all hard wood.

Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Zoned for Keller ISD. Pets are on a case by case basis. Housing assistance is not being accepted at this time. For more information, please call Shelly @ 817-991-8704 or shelly@blavesco.com



(RLNE3013905)