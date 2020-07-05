All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4644 Prewett Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4644 Prewett Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4644 Prewett Road

4644 Prewett Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4644 Prewett Road, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
garage
tennis court
Location! The House you have been looking for is here!Check out this One Story 3 Bed,2 Bath,2 Car Garage Home Located in the Desirable Keller Independent School District.This Well-Maintained Home Features a Functional Open Floor Plan with Large Bedrooms and Living Space,Great for Entertaining. Wonderful Kitchen Layout with Lots of Cabinets and Counter Space.Enjoy the Texas-sized Fenced Backyard with Covered Patio,and Much More!Walking distance to Arcadia park,217 acres,21 picnic tables,4 shelters,22 benches,8 playgrounds,26 pieces of playground eqpt.,3 tennis courts,2 soccer fields,2 basketball goals,a baseball field,walking trails,hiking,biking routes,and disc golf course.This is a Must See.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4644 Prewett Road have any available units?
4644 Prewett Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4644 Prewett Road have?
Some of 4644 Prewett Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4644 Prewett Road currently offering any rent specials?
4644 Prewett Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4644 Prewett Road pet-friendly?
No, 4644 Prewett Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4644 Prewett Road offer parking?
Yes, 4644 Prewett Road offers parking.
Does 4644 Prewett Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4644 Prewett Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4644 Prewett Road have a pool?
No, 4644 Prewett Road does not have a pool.
Does 4644 Prewett Road have accessible units?
No, 4644 Prewett Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4644 Prewett Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4644 Prewett Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University