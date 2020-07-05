4644 Prewett Road

Amenities

Location! The House you have been looking for is here!Check out this One Story 3 Bed,2 Bath,2 Car Garage Home Located in the Desirable Keller Independent School District.This Well-Maintained Home Features a Functional Open Floor Plan with Large Bedrooms and Living Space,Great for Entertaining. Wonderful Kitchen Layout with Lots of Cabinets and Counter Space.Enjoy the Texas-sized Fenced Backyard with Covered Patio,and Much More!Walking distance to Arcadia park,217 acres,21 picnic tables,4 shelters,22 benches,8 playgrounds,26 pieces of playground eqpt.,3 tennis courts,2 soccer fields,2 basketball goals,a baseball field,walking trails,hiking,biking routes,and disc golf course.This is a Must See.