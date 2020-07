Amenities

OPEN HOUSE JAN 24 FROM 4:30-6P.M. Hard to find this price for spacious home with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, open floor plan, large backyard, and plenty of parking spaces in a great neighborhood. Convenient access to highways, restaurants, Hulen mall, and hospital. Current tenant is moving out on Jan 22. Home is scheduled for professional cleaning and landscaping. Schedule your showing today! This one won't last long!