4621 Birchbend Lane
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:10 AM

4621 Birchbend Lane

4621 Birchbend Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4621 Birchbend Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Tenant Occupied, Do Not Disturb. Available for move-in May 1, 2020. Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in 76137 with the schools and neighborhood you want. Recently renovated throughout. Waterproof faux wood flooring, granite counters, subway tile, SS appliances, 2 inch window treatments, WOW. Close to shopping, schools. No smoking. Pets considered w deposit & restrictions. Security deposit and first month rent required. Separate application (TAR) & $45 app fee required for each tenant 18 & over. Tenant to verify schools & info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4621 Birchbend Lane have any available units?
4621 Birchbend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4621 Birchbend Lane have?
Some of 4621 Birchbend Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4621 Birchbend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4621 Birchbend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 Birchbend Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4621 Birchbend Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4621 Birchbend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4621 Birchbend Lane offers parking.
Does 4621 Birchbend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4621 Birchbend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 Birchbend Lane have a pool?
No, 4621 Birchbend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4621 Birchbend Lane have accessible units?
No, 4621 Birchbend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 Birchbend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4621 Birchbend Lane has units with dishwashers.

