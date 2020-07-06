4621 Birchbend Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Tenant Occupied, Do Not Disturb. Available for move-in May 1, 2020. Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in 76137 with the schools and neighborhood you want. Recently renovated throughout. Waterproof faux wood flooring, granite counters, subway tile, SS appliances, 2 inch window treatments, WOW. Close to shopping, schools. No smoking. Pets considered w deposit & restrictions. Security deposit and first month rent required. Separate application (TAR) & $45 app fee required for each tenant 18 & over. Tenant to verify schools & info.