4621 Birchbend Lane

Amenities
Tenant Occupied, Do Not Disturb. Available for move-in May 1, 2020. Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in 76137 with the schools and neighborhood you want. Recently renovated throughout. Waterproof faux wood flooring, granite counters, subway tile, SS appliances, 2 inch window treatments, WOW. Close to shopping, schools. No smoking. Pets considered w deposit & restrictions. Security deposit and first month rent required. Separate application (TAR) & $45 app fee required for each tenant 18 & over. Tenant to verify schools & info.