4614 Alamosa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bedroom 3 bath Townhome with a one car garage and back yard! Upgraded interiors include granite countertops, wood plank flooring throughout. Chef inspired kitchen with island and flat top stove.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.