4604 Riverpark Drive
4604 Riverpark Drive

4604 Riverpark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4604 Riverpark Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful cozy home with 4 beds, 4 private baths, and too many custom interior accents to list. Fully remodeled kitchen w large breakfast bar opens up to spacious family room and high vaulted ceilings. Security alarm w hardwired cameras and home automation w lights and locks provide a sense of added security. Oversized shed in backyard provides plenty of storage space. Close to downtown Fort Worth w easy access to I-35 and 820. Award winning Keller ISD schools. THIS IS A MUST SEE, so don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 Riverpark Drive have any available units?
4604 Riverpark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 Riverpark Drive have?
Some of 4604 Riverpark Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 Riverpark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4604 Riverpark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 Riverpark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4604 Riverpark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4604 Riverpark Drive offer parking?
No, 4604 Riverpark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4604 Riverpark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 Riverpark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 Riverpark Drive have a pool?
No, 4604 Riverpark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4604 Riverpark Drive have accessible units?
No, 4604 Riverpark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 Riverpark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4604 Riverpark Drive has units with dishwashers.

