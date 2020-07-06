4604 Riverpark Drive

Amenities

Beautiful cozy home with 4 beds, 4 private baths, and too many custom interior accents to list. Fully remodeled kitchen w large breakfast bar opens up to spacious family room and high vaulted ceilings. Security alarm w hardwired cameras and home automation w lights and locks provide a sense of added security. Oversized shed in backyard provides plenty of storage space. Close to downtown Fort Worth w easy access to I-35 and 820. Award winning Keller ISD schools. THIS IS A MUST SEE, so don't miss out!