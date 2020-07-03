All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

4533 Martingale View Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom move-in ready home with Refrigerator in highly desirable Timberland Estates of Keller ISD area. Updated paint, laminate floors and New carpet. Open floor plan with formal loving, formal dining, family room, split bedrooms and 4th bedroom could be used as study or office. Kitchen complemented by plenty of cabinets with lots of counter space and built-in computer desk. Master with walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate shower. Landlord pays HOA. GREAT LOCATION...close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants & freeways. A MUST SEE, don't miss it! Photos coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4533 Martingale View Lane have any available units?
4533 Martingale View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4533 Martingale View Lane have?
Some of 4533 Martingale View Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4533 Martingale View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4533 Martingale View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4533 Martingale View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4533 Martingale View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4533 Martingale View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4533 Martingale View Lane offers parking.
Does 4533 Martingale View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4533 Martingale View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4533 Martingale View Lane have a pool?
No, 4533 Martingale View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4533 Martingale View Lane have accessible units?
No, 4533 Martingale View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4533 Martingale View Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4533 Martingale View Lane has units with dishwashers.

