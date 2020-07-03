4533 Martingale View Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom move-in ready home with Refrigerator in highly desirable Timberland Estates of Keller ISD area. Updated paint, laminate floors and New carpet. Open floor plan with formal loving, formal dining, family room, split bedrooms and 4th bedroom could be used as study or office. Kitchen complemented by plenty of cabinets with lots of counter space and built-in computer desk. Master with walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate shower. Landlord pays HOA. GREAT LOCATION...close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants & freeways. A MUST SEE, don't miss it! Photos coming soon.