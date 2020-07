Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Bloomfield home has stone and brick exterior with large covered porch. Features 4 bedroom, 3 bath, plus game room and desk area. Loaded with upgrades including wood floors, painted cabinets, granite counters and much more. Large Island in kitchen open to family room. Large master suite offers luxury bath including frameless shower, separate garden tub and double sinks. Custom Elfa shelving system in master closet. Covered patio with flagstone and has builtin grill.