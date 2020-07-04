4516 Mountain Oak Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning home with plenty of space for you and the family! Relax in the large open living room, with views of the kitchen, offering a beautiful brick fireplace. Gourmet kitchen features clean white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, recessed lighting and cool unique backsplash. Beautiful vinyl wood flooring throughout with carpet in only the bedrooms, nice natural light, ceiling fans in each rooms and a wonderful backyard with covered patio. Come view this home today!