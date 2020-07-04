All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4516 Mountain Oak Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4516 Mountain Oak Street
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:45 PM

4516 Mountain Oak Street

4516 Mountain Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4516 Mountain Oak Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning home with plenty of space for you and the family! Relax in the large open living room, with views of the kitchen, offering a beautiful brick fireplace. Gourmet kitchen features clean white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, recessed lighting and cool unique backsplash. Beautiful vinyl wood flooring throughout with carpet in only the bedrooms, nice natural light, ceiling fans in each rooms and a wonderful backyard with covered patio. Come view this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 Mountain Oak Street have any available units?
4516 Mountain Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4516 Mountain Oak Street have?
Some of 4516 Mountain Oak Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4516 Mountain Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
4516 Mountain Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 Mountain Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 4516 Mountain Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4516 Mountain Oak Street offer parking?
No, 4516 Mountain Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 4516 Mountain Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4516 Mountain Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 Mountain Oak Street have a pool?
No, 4516 Mountain Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 4516 Mountain Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 4516 Mountain Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 Mountain Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4516 Mountain Oak Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University